Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

