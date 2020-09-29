Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

OUT opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

