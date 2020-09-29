AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,989 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after acquiring an additional 474,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 242,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CLI stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

