Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $878,326. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

