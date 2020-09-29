PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.