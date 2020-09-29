4,658 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.