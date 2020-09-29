Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,887 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after buying an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,654,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 62,386 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.