SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6,062.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of SITE Centers worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

