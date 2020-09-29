Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $75,996,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 16,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $37,531,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $23,622,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

