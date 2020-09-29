Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

