10,405 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:CLI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

