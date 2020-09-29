Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

