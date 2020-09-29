Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

10,405 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
10,405 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $380,000 in Forward Air Co.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $380,000 in Forward Air Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report