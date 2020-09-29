Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 960,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $26,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

