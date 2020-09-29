California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 854,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 270,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $935,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.