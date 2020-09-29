Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $380,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 103,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

FWRD opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

