Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $346,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HHC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

