Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $353,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

