Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Shares of PB opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.