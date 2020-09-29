8,230 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 252,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

WERN stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

