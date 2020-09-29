Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Outfront Media worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

