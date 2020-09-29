Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,438 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of H & R Block worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.