Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,529 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.