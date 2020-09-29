Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 38.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 311.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at $323,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SNE stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

