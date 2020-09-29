Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $370,000 Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 686,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

