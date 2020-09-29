Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lantheus by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 2,921,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $25.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $354,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,765.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

