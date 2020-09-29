Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

LZB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

