Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

