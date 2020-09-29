IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDACORP by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

