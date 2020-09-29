Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 400 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 150.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHT opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.24%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

