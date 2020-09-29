Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370,487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

