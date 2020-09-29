2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

