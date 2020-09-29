Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

IPG opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

