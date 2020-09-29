Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $631,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,838,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $218.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

