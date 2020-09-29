Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

