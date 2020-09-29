Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $356,000 in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 255,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 295.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.