Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 4,665 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $68,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,318. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UHT opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $790.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $132.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

