Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $405,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

