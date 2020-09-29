Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,794 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPAI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

