4,165 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stepan by 4.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stepan by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,404 shares in the company, valued at $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

