Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 247,958 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Colfax worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after buying an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 133.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 66.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 855,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $878,326 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

