Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 44,200 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.