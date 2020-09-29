Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 20.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 44.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 146,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

