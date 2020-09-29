Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $16,567,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $11,893,000.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

