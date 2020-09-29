6,823 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $682,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -237.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.