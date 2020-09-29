Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 21,146 Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

