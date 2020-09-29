Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $363,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

