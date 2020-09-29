Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Floor & Decor worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period.

FND stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200,811 shares of company stock valued at $418,150,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

