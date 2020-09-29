Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 126,931 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Terex worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 827.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Terex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

