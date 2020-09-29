Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of California Water Service Group worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWT opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Boenning Scattergood cut California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

