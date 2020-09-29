Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 59,500 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

